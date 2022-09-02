Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh

Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh

WHS / CANVA

When I was searching for a dog, I knew what I wanted. I wanted a young small dog under 20 pounds that was good with kids and cats. I also wanted a male and for him to be housetrained. Anything else? Oh yes, I wanted him to look like a miniature Doberman Pinscher. Where would I ever find such a dogicorn?

I found him in Southern IL!

If you are looking for a puppy, the Warrick Humane Society has them in all shapes, sizes, colors, models, breeds, and temperaments.

Meet some of the puppies at WHS right now!

PUPPIES AVAILABLE AT WARRICK HUMANE SOCIETY

If you are interested, please submit an adoption application or stop in to meet and greet the puppies today.

Get our free mobile app
WHS
loading...

FANNY

Meet our newest Shepherd puppy, Fanny! She just arrived this morning so we are still learning about her.
NAME: Fanny
BREED: Shepherd mix
AGE: 13 weeks
GENDER: Female
WEIGHT: 23 pounds
If you are interested, please submit an adoption application on our website. For the safety of Fanny, all other dogs in the home must be current on vaccines and heartworm prevention. We will confirm with your vet.
WHS
loading...

JUSTICE

Justice is a 4-month-old Rat Terrier mix. She only weighs about 12 pounds and we expect her to be on the smaller side when fully grown. Justice has attended community events with staff and did wonderful with kids!

WHS
loading...

DOLOMITE

Dolomite is the only puppy left from Roxie's litter. He's a 15-week-old Lab mix. Roxie, his mom, had the sweetest temperament. Dolomite is very sweet as well. He's tired of being cooped up at the shelter and is ready to have an active family to play with!

WHS
loading...

ACE

Ace is a 4-month-old Lab mix. We expect him to be large when fully grown.

WHS
loading...

GIZZLY

Grizzly is a 4-month-old Lab mix. We expect him to be large when fully grown

WHS
loading...

JULY

July is 12 week old Husky mix. Her mom was a Husky mix (maybe Husky/Shepherd) and we have no idea who dad is. July's siblings were all adopted, and she's still looking for her family. We expect her to be medium/large when fully grown.

WHS
loading...

TALIA

NAME: Talia
BREED: Redbone/Boxer mix
AGE: 8 weeks
GENDER: Female
Available for pre-adoption & can go home following surgery on Friday 9/9.
If you are interested, please submit an adoption application on our website. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/

For the well being of Talia, all other dogs in the home must be current on vaccines and heartworm prevention. We will confirm with your vet.

WHS
loading...

SUSIE

NAME: Susie
BREED: Lhasa Apso mix
AGE: 8 months
GENDER: Female
ADOPTION APPLICATION: https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/

WHS
loading...

FIONA

NAME: Fiona
BREED: English Bulldog
AGE: 10 months
GENDER: Female
WHS
loading...

TALON

NAME: Talon
BREED: Redbone/Boxer mix
AGE: 8 weeks
GENDER: Male
Available for pre-adoption & can go home following surgery on Friday 9/9.
If you are interested, please submit an adoption application on our website. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
For the well being of Talon, all other dogs in the home must be current on vaccines and heartworm prevention. We will confirm with your vet.

OTHER STUFF HAPPENING AT WHS

 

Miles for Mutts

Join us on October 22nd for this year's annual Miles for Mutts 5K! The race begins and ends at our shelter, with a 3.1 mile run/walk on the beautiful Warrick Trails. Well-behaved pets are welcome! Early registration fee through September 29th is just $25 and guarantees you a soft ring-spun t-shirt in your size! Registration from September 30th - the morning of the event is $30. Add a Miles For Mutts pet bandana for just $10! Sign up here! 

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds

Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM