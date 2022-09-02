Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh
When I was searching for a dog, I knew what I wanted. I wanted a young small dog under 20 pounds that was good with kids and cats. I also wanted a male and for him to be housetrained. Anything else? Oh yes, I wanted him to look like a miniature Doberman Pinscher. Where would I ever find such a dogicorn?
I found him in Southern IL!
If you are looking for a puppy, the Warrick Humane Society has them in all shapes, sizes, colors, models, breeds, and temperaments.
Meet some of the puppies at WHS right now!
PUPPIES AVAILABLE AT WARRICK HUMANE SOCIETY
If you are interested, please submit an adoption application or stop in to meet and greet the puppies today.
FANNY
JUSTICE
Justice is a 4-month-old Rat Terrier mix. She only weighs about 12 pounds and we expect her to be on the smaller side when fully grown. Justice has attended community events with staff and did wonderful with kids!
DOLOMITE
Dolomite is the only puppy left from Roxie's litter. He's a 15-week-old Lab mix. Roxie, his mom, had the sweetest temperament. Dolomite is very sweet as well. He's tired of being cooped up at the shelter and is ready to have an active family to play with!
ACE
Ace is a 4-month-old Lab mix. We expect him to be large when fully grown.
GIZZLY
Grizzly is a 4-month-old Lab mix. We expect him to be large when fully grown
JULY
July is 12 week old Husky mix. Her mom was a Husky mix (maybe Husky/Shepherd) and we have no idea who dad is. July's siblings were all adopted, and she's still looking for her family. We expect her to be medium/large when fully grown.
TALIA
NAME: Talia
BREED: Redbone/Boxer mix
AGE: 8 weeks
GENDER: Female
Available for pre-adoption & can go home following surgery on Friday 9/9.
If you are interested, please submit an adoption application on our website. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
For the well being of Talia, all other dogs in the home must be current on vaccines and heartworm prevention. We will confirm with your vet.
SUSIE
NAME: Susie
BREED: Lhasa Apso mix
AGE: 8 months
GENDER: Female
ADOPTION APPLICATION: https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
FIONA
TALON
OTHER STUFF HAPPENING AT WHS