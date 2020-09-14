University of Evansville Named One of the Best Midwest Colleges

Each year, U.S. News & World Report releases a list of the best colleges, both public and private, from around the country - and the University of Evansville once again finds itself in the top 10 in the Midwest. In fact, UE has spent over a decade in the top 10 rankings, coming in at #6 in 2019. This year, however, the Purple Aces have cracked the top five, being named the #4 best college in the Midwest!

University of Evansville president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz says,

The recognition we have received is a true testament to the quality of education at UE and a tribute to our outstanding and dedicated faculty. We are committed to providing a transformative higher education experience and a foundation that prepares each student for a changing world.

U.S. News & World Report puts together this list by analyzing college data, which includes categories such as student retention, graduation rates, class sizes, acceptance rates, and more.

Perhaps even more impressive is that the University of Evansville was also recognized as the #2 Best College for Veterans in the Midwest - being an extremely affordable option for veterans, and providing a variety of supportive services, including academic advising, tutoring, and career development.

Big congratulations to another Indiana school, Butler University, for landing in the #1 spot! Did any other Indiana colleges make the list? Take a look at the complete ranking of the Best Colleges in the Midwest to find out.