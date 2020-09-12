Money is currently in a foster home awaiting his forever family. He is 6 years old and weighs about 80 pounds. Here's what PC Pound Puppies have to say about Money:

Money is a nervous dog around new men. He needs a home that will help him to overcome his fear of people from his abused past. Once he knows you, he is a real clown! playful, fun-loving, obedient dog. Money has graduated from his Freshman K9 5 week basic training course at Tri-State K9 University.

See more adoptable dogs from PC Pound Puppies here and be sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest news and upcoming events. You can also attend their weekly adoption events on Sundays from noon to 3pm at the Pet Food Center on First Avenue in Evansville.