Jennings Street Public House is the newest place in Newburgh to grab an adult beverage. It's located at 300 West Jennings. The owners have been patiently waiting since April, to open their doors. The pandemic set the grand opening back by a few months, but it is now safe to grab a drink in public - With COVID-19 precautions or course. You will need to bring your mask and wear it when not seated at your table.area

While the Jennings Street Public House is a 21 and over establishment, families are welcome to come enjoy the food trucks, and sit outside on the deck. Pouring starts Friday, September 11, 2020 at 3:00 P.M.

Jennings Street Public House features two bars. The upstairs space features a hand poured concrete bar with seating inside and also outside on the deck. The downstairs space has another hand-crafted concrete bar and additional seating, which can also be used as private rental space. You'll see some cool local art showcased on the walls, too.

Jayson Munoz Caters will be serving dinner Friday (9/11) and The Duffy Shuffle will be there Saturday (9/12) from 6:00 P.M.-9:00 P.M.

The pub specializes in local craft beer, wine, domestics, scratch cocktails and spirits. They do not sell food, but you can bring your own, or enjoy some grub from the food trucks when they are set up.

Draft Menu

Ace Pineapple Cider

Damsel Brew Pub Alyssa

Myriad Brewing Company Suns of Beaches & Vuudoo Sauce

Triton Brewing Deadeye Stout

Boulevard Brewing Rye-on-Rye

Sam Adams Octoberfest

Michelobe Ultra