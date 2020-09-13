Eligible Hoosiers will begin receiving Lost Wage Assistance payments from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development beginning Monday, September 21, 2020. The LAW payments of $300 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits will go to those who are out of work due to Covid-19 and have an unemployment benefit amount of at least $100. The funding for these supplemental payments comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to the press release from the Department of Workforce Development,

LWA funding will only cover the six-week period from the week ending Aug. 1 to the week ending Sept. 5. No LWA funding will be available to states beyond that time period. Indiana will make payments the week of Sept. 21, covering the period of Aug. 1 to Sept. 5, for those eligible. For those claimants with issues holding payment, DWD will make payments, pending funding availability, once eligibility is established.

Nearly 670,000 residents of the Hoosier state have received a total of $4.9 billion from the Department of Workforce Development since March 8, 2020.