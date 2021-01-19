University of Evansville Men’s Basketball Pauses Team Activities Due to Positive COVID Tests

The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed the Evansville vs. Indiana State men's basketball game (Wednesday, Jan. 20) at Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind., due to positive COVID-19 test results among Evansville's Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. The Conference will announce a make-up date for the game at a later date.

MVC athletically-related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans. Schedule updates throughout the season will be posted on mvc-sports.com.

For all of the latest information on University of Evansville athletics, log on to the sport page on GoPurpleAces.com or follow the program on Twitter via @UEAthletics.

To purchase tickets for University of Evansville athletics events, log on to GoPurpleAces.com and click on the TICKETS tab on top of the page

[Source: University of Evansville Media Relations]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app