Eat Wings and Support the Animals of It Takes a Village Wednesday

It Takes a Village is a no kill rescue, and if you would like to help them out, it's as easy as eating some hot wings (or not hot, hey, it's your choice on the sauce). The third Wednesday of every month is Tail Waggin' Wednesday at Mojos Boneyard in Evansville. The third Wednesday of this month will happen on January 20th, 2021.

Here's what the It Takes a Village, Tail Waggin' Wednesday Facebook page says about the fundraiser:

The third Wednesday of each month is Tail Waggin' Wingsday at Mojo's Boneyard. Just mention ITV and a portion of your sales will go towards vet bills for the dogs. Mojo's continues to be a generous supporter of ITV. Mojo's has a wing special on Wednesdays - only 70 cent wings! They also have GREAT pizza and other food so make sure you plan on stopping by to support the dogs of ITV!!

It Takes a Village is one of the many amazing organizations in our community that works hard to take care of animals, and help them find their forever homes. In fact in the year 2020 alone ITV helped out 1,180 animals!

We have so many great organizations around the tri-state that work hard to help homeless animals. If It Takes a Village is just one and they helped over 1,000 animals, imagine what all our rescues and shelters combined did! My heart will always hold a special place for our local shelters/rescues. Both of my dogs are rescues, so I'm very thankful for the work they do in our community, without them I wouldn't have my two sweet pups.

If wings aren't your thing, but you'd still like to make a donation to help out ITV you can do so by clicking here. If you're interested in adding a furry friend to your family, please consider adopting.

Here's some great places to rescue your next best friend in the Tri-State!

