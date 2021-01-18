Oscar Meyer Taking Applications for New Wienermobile Drivers

If you love to travel, are outgoing, and don't mind everyone staring at you as you drive down the road, you might just be the type of person Oscar Meyer is looking for.

The company is currently accepting applications for drivers , excuse me, "Hotdoggers," to get behind the wheel of their iconic vehicle and represent the company at various appearances. As you may remember, the Wienermobile made a few stops in the Tri-State back in July, including a stop in downtown Evansville.

So, what does it take to be an official Hotdogger? According to information on the company's website, outside of a valid driver's license, obviously, a Bachelor of Arts or Sciences is required, and while they will consider applications from any field under either of those degrees, they prefer "public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing." Creativity, enthusiasm, and friendliness are also positives, because nobody wants to hang out with grumpy Wienermobile driver. If you want to be a grouch and work with the public, try applying for a job as a carnival ride operator.

The position is open to college graduates, however the company doesn't specify how recently you need to have graduated. Some media outlets, like Travel + Leisure, seem to suggest they're searching for people who are fresh out of college, as opposed to someone like me who graduated 20 years ago.

The position is paid and lasts for one year. If you think you have what it takes, head over to the Kraft-Heinz website (the parent company of Oscar Meyer) to see all the details and submit an application.

[Source: Kraft-Heinz]

