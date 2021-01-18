Hot Pockets Recalled Over Possible Glass + Plastic Contamination

When you bite into a piping hot pepperoni Hot Pocket, there are several things you expect. You expect to taste pizza sauce, chunks of spicy pepperoni, and gooey mozzarella cheese. What you don't expect to bite into is a piece of glass or plastic. For some customers, that's exactly what they got.

Nestle, the company behind the insanely popular product, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, is recalling over 760,000 pounds (762,615 pounds to be exact) after four different customers reported finding "extraneous material" in their Pockets. One of which reported a minor injury inside their mouth.

The recall applies specifically to the 12-pack Premium Pepperoni Hot Pockets, like the ones pictured above, made between November 13th and 16th, with a "best before" date of February 2022. The packaging for the recalled product can be found on through the USDA website.

If you have these particular products in your freezer, do not eat them, even if you've already eaten a few from the package with no issues. Instead, throw them out, or return them to wherever you bought them for an exchange, or a refund.

[Source: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service]

