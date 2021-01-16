This Treehouse in Pigeon Forge Has an Indoor Lazy River

Not sure about you, but I definitely have a bit of cabin fever after this last year. But I think staying in an actual cabin might just fix that need to get out and go on an adventure. I saw this cabin on Facebook and holy moly. My jaw hit the ground. It's able to sleep up to 20 people, so you can take the entire family along for a long weekend in the Smoky Mountains.

Here's what CabinsForYou.com says about the treehouse cabin:

The highlight of the Treehouse River Lodge is the treehouse itself, which is a unique concept of a completely separate treehouse that is connected by an enclosed walkway to the main lodge. It boasts a living room complete with fireplace, kitchenette and dining, full bathroom, and a wraparound porch. The spiral staircase leads to 2 separate bunk areas and a queen-size bed for the adults. The treehouse allows for a private retreat for special guests and families to enjoy a space of their own. In all, you'll have 4 kings, 1 queen, 4 twin bunks, and 2 twin sleepers across the cabin.

Check out photos from inside the treehouse lodge below!

See Inside Pigeon Forge Treehouse Cabin with Indoor Lazy River