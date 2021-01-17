Betty White Hit On This ‘Avengers’ Star Less Than Half Her Age

Betty White apparently tried to shoot her shot with an Avengers star.

On the Thursday (January 14) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Anthony Mackie revealed he has a crush on the Golden Girls icon and shared details about the time he met White.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star first revealed that he is a serious Golden Girls fan. "Betty White is one of thee most talented women. She had her own talk show, she was a professional dancer, actress... she is amazing," he gushed.

Mackie also shared his memorable experience meeting the television legend for the first time. “I was in New York at this event, and she was there, and I fanboy-ed out and ran up to her and was like, ‘Oh, my God, I love you so much! I’m such a fan. Like, the episode when you were tap-dancing was so beautiful,'” he explained. “So, she laughed and touched my face, and she says, ‘Oh, you make me wish I was 40 years younger.'”

His response? "And I was like, I would do that... I would do that!"

What's a 56-year age gap anyway?