Taco Bell is Bringing Back Potatoes!!!

Months after Taco Bell discontinued potatoes on their menu, they had a change of heart.

2020 was a tough year. Especially for those like myself who love Taco Bell. Back in August, the chain got rid of over a dozen items including: the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, the 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, the Beefy Fritos Burrito, the Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho), Chips & Dips, and the Mini Skillet Bowls on the breakfast menu. Then in November, Taco Bell dropped the Mexican Pizza, pico de gallo and shredded chicken from the menu.

It was truly sad to see a lot of those items go from the menu. Most people are still upset over losing the potatoes, Mexican Pizza, and shredded chicken. For me, the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes were a must have any time I went to Taco Bell. They were by far one of my favorite things on the menu. I know that I am not alone in wishing Taco Bell would bring back the potatoes.

It took a few months, but Taco Bell has finally come to their senses. According to their press release, Taco Bell announced today that Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco will be back in restaurants on March 11!

This is fantastic news! I never thought I'd see Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes again. 2021 is really starting to make up for how lame 2020 was. Of course 2020 and the pandemic are to blame for the potatoes and other menu items being pulled in the first place.

Taco Bell's CEO, Mark King, explains the reasoning for dropping potatoes from the menu last year along with the big announcement of the return in the post below.

So mark your calendars for March 11th for the return of potatoes to the Taco Bell menu! Taco Bell is also teaming up with Beyond Meat to create an innovative new plant-based protein that will be tested in the next year, according to their press release. This might serve as a glimmer of hope to those who long for Taco Bell to bring back some of the other items they dropped from the menu in 2020.

