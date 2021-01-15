VHS Cat Obsessed With Mouse Cat Toys [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!



Krystal is up for adoption NOW! Fill out adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

Be sure to follow VHS on TikTok @vhslifesaver to see funny animal videos and behind-the-scenes details on what sheltering really looks like!

VHS announces new texting campaign: Do you... give a crap about animals? If so, text the word Poop to 26989 to help them continue shoveling you-know-what into 2021! You can even set up a monthly donation or sign up for round-ups, donating spare change from all your credit or debit card purchases!

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org

