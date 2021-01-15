Support Local Youth Sports with Night of Memories Online Auction

Normally, the Hot Stove League's annual "Night of Memories" would be a one-night affair full of dinner, drinks, appearances from notable sports figures, and an auction full of great items guests could bid on. However, as we know all too well, nothing about the time we live in right now is normal, so the annual event had to be cancelled. But, like so many other non-profits in the area, organizers have found a work around for at least one part of the event, the fundraising auction.

This year's auction is currently underway online through the Hot Stove League website and features a ton of great items any sports fan would love to get their hands on. Items include baseballs, bats, jersey's, photos and more signed by the likes of Cal Ripken, Jr., Frank Thomas, and Rolley Fingers, plus footballs, football helmets, jersey's, and photos signed by Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, and Evansville's own Bob Griese among others.

But that's just the start. Outside of autographed memorabilia, there are also several amazing experiences to bid on like tickets to 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles, or two tickets to a MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL Regular Season Game or PGA Tournament of your choice which includes hotel stay and coach airfare.

There are even several non-sports-related experiences like tickets to a Broadway show in New York, an Alaskan cruise for two, or a Puerto Vallarta Villa rental for up to eight people.

Bidding on all items continues now through February 6th. Proceeds from the auction will allow the League to continue providing "financial assistance to youth organizations including baseball, softball, soccer, football, wrestling, basketball and youth ministry athletics." To date the Night of Memories fundraiser "has raised over $1,500,000" which as been given to "over 100 youth organizations."

Place your bid now, and good luck!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app