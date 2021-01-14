Have You Seen The Horror Movie That is Set in Carbondale Illinois?

In October 2019, the horror streaming service Shudder dropped a Shudder exclusive movie called Haunt. After hearing a lot about the movie, I finally got the chance to watch it, and thought it was pretty cool when I saw it was set in a familiar town, Carbondale Illinois.

Carbondale is a short drive from the Tri-State, about 2 hours from Evansville. It's home to Southern Illinois University, and with the college town feel of Carbondale, I see why they chose it as the setting for Haunt. While it's set in Carbondale I was a bit disappointed to see it wasn't filmed there. According to IMDB the filming locations did include a few places in the midwest like Covington & Newport Kentucky.

Haunt is a slasher flick from the same writers who wrote A Quiet Place and produced by Eli Roth. So there were many big names in the horror genre attached to this movie. It's set on Halloween night where a group of college students find a "extreme haunted house" and decide to check it out. The haunted house ends up being an actual attraction of real horrors that ends in the fight for survival.

On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an "extreme" haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real.

Last night, my husband and I watched the movie and while neither of us are professional film critics, we both enjoyed it. My biggest complaint is towards the end of the movie I found myself saying "OMG just end it" because the main characters seem to just continue to jump through hoop after hoop, and when you think they're wrapping it up, oh no, there's another problem. Although I will say it has a very satisfying ending so it's worth it to stick with it! Another thing I liked was this movie strayed from being super predictable. There's a nice little twist in it as well. Overall definitely worth the 92 minutes of your time if you're into slasher/horror flicks.

Check out the trailer below!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app