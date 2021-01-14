Dollar General To Compensate Employees Who Get Covid-19 Vaccines

One retailer is doing their part to try to slow the spread of Covid-19. Dollar General has announced their plan to compensate their employees who choose to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

As the entire country continues to battle the pandemic, Dollar General is continuing to keep the health and safety of their employees and their customers at the forefront. The company says they don't want their frontline employees to have to choose between getting the vaccine or earning their pay. So they are doing what they can to "remove barriers" as they put it. In a press release Dollar General said,

We do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work, so we are working to remove barriers (e.g., travel time, mileage, child care needs, etc.) by providing frontline hourly team members with a one-time payment equivalent of four (4) hours of regular pay after receiving a completed COVID-19 vaccination and salaried team members with additional store labor hours to accommodate their time away from the store. We’re also working with our distribution and transportation teams to make similar accommodations for those teams.

Dollar General does also go on to say that they understand that the decision to receive the vaccine is personal choice and that they are not requiring their employees get vaccinated. Rather, their goal is to make sure that it is an available option if an employee chooses to get one.

