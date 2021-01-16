Roku TV Remote Hack Clears Cache – Resolves Green Static Issue

Last night I had a major television emergency. It was 8:00 P.M. and time for a new episode of Guy's Grocery Games. Not a regular in-store episode, but the new version hosted by Guy and his son, Hunter, in their kitchen, which is pretty awesome. Then three celebrity chefs compete in their home kitchens in to win cash. They get a grocery delivery from Flavortown Market with the ingredients for the games. It's so cool to see inside their personal kitchens.

I'm able to watch The Food Network live with the Philo app on my Roku T.V. We've been using it pretty much everyday since cutting the cable cord a couple of months ago. But last night, a situation arose that I've never seen on any stream service. The picture was like green static, but the sound was perfect. In a panic, I checked the app on my phone, and it played just fine.

So, I chatted with Philo's customer service through the app, which is super handy, since I don't like to talk on the phone. After just a few minutes, we were back in business. The cache on the television needed cleared, and I learned a cool remote hack to do this on a Roku T.V.

Press Home 5 times Press Up Press Rewind 2 times Press Fast Forward 2 times

This worked, and the T.V. rebooted itself.

