You Could Get Paid to Binge Netflix and Eat Pizza

Here lately I've watch way more Netflix than ever before. Between the pandemic, and winter time in general I've been spending more time on my couch than normal. In fact I've binge watched the entire Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series and Schitt's Creek in the last month. Usually I'm not a huge TV watcher, but lately it's all I do in my spare time, since it's too cold to enjoy anything outside, and there's a pandemic so I am limiting my being in public. So right now getting paid to binge some Netflix sounds about like the perfect job. One company is giving one lucky person the ability to make some money while watching Netflix. BonusFinder.com is looking for a professional "binge watcher."

The person who gets the gig will be paid $500 to binge shows and eat pizza. The person who wins will also need to judge the shows they watch and the pizza they ear. BonusFinder.com says you'll be judging the shows on the following:

Story and plot lines

'Netflix and chill' suitability

Acting quality and cheesiness

Satisfaction of episodes and series endings

They will also have to judge the pizza on:

Pizza appearance and color

Base texture and taste

topping ingredient quality

Value for money

You will be watching and reviewing the following:

The Queens Gambit

Bidgerton

Lupin

Bling Empire

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Cobra Kai

Surviving Death

Ozark

Virgin River

The Umbrella Academy

Ratched

Below Deck

To apply to win this dream gig you can click here.

