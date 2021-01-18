How To Watch The 2021 Presidential Inauguration on January 20th

There is no doubt that the 2020 election was one of the most heated and divisive in our nation's history but on January 20, 2021 the winner of that election will be formerly inaugurated into office.

Regardless of the way you or I voted, on January 20th, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America. Inauguration Day is going to look different in 2021 than in years past, in part due to the continuing global pandemic but also because of the safety and security measures being implemented in Washington DC in the aftermath of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. For those of us unable to attend in person, we can still take part in the historic event, all from the safety of our homes, as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office with the 59th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.

The event, taking place Wednesday, January 20th will be shared virtually via Facebook in an official event hosted by the official Facebook pages of the Biden Inaugural Committee, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Currently, there are 1.1 million people either marked as "going" or "interested" in the virtual event to watch history being made. You can find the official viewing event here on Facebook but there are a number of other events leading up to the inauguration hosted by the Biden Inaugural Committee. To learn more about the various events visit BidenInaugural.org.

