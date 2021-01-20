President Joe Biden Sworn In at 2021 Inauguration: Katy Perry, Barack Obama and More React

Celebrities reacted to the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday (January 20), Biden was sworn into office. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans watched the historic ceremony from their computer screens and televisions, while celebrities shared their reactions to the ceremony on social media.

Former President Barack Obama shared an image of him and Biden, who previously served as Obama's Vice President, walking in the Oval Office with their arms around each other. "Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time," he tweeted.

Bebe Rexha noted that dreams really can come true. "Just wanna let you know. It’s never too late to chase your dreams," she wrote. "Joe Biden is 78 and is becoming the president of the United States today. Don’t give up."

"We are going to be okay," Mark Ruffalo tweeted. "From the wreckage there will be renewal, from the wounds will grow compassion and character, from the division will come clarity, from the despair will come wisdom, from the loss will come community."

"#UNITY = you and I," Katy Perry tweeted with a heart and American flag emojis. Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen tried singing along with Garth Brooks, who performed during the inauguration, but didn't know the lyrics.

See these and many more reactions, below.