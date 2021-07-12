Don’t Miss These Underground Caverns in the Smoky Mountains

Maybe you're planning your first-ever trip to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee or maybe you are a seasoned traveler to Gatlinburg and Sevierville and you're looking for a new and exciting adventure for your next visit. Either way, you do not want to miss out on an underground expedition below the Smoky Mountains.

Sure, you've seen the beauty of the flora and fauna of the Great Smoky Mountains but have you ever seen what lies beneath? That's where the real adventures are and that's exactly what you'll find at Forbidden Caverns. Located underneath the Smoky Mountains, there are caves where the temperature always measures a cool 58 degrees and you can explore them at Forbidden Caverns.

The cave was once shelter to the Eastern Woodland Indians, and from the early twenties to the early 1940s, the cave was used by moonshiners to make their booze. In 1967, the cave was opened to the public as Forbidden Caverns after a group of businessmen decided to work together to open the attraction. Now you and your family can enjoy guided tours through the cave.

Forbidden Caverns, located in Sevierville, Tennessee is one of America’s most spectacular caverns. Visitors are provided with an entertaining and educational tour past sparkling formations, towering natural chimneys, numerous grottos and a crystal clear stream. Special lighting effects and well-trained tour guides combine to make this a most enjoyable experience.

If you plan on visiting, know that the average tour typically takes about 55 minutes. Tickets for ages 13 and older are $20. Children 5 - 12 are just $12 each and those under the age of 5 are admitted free. The caverns are open Monday through Saturday from the first of April through the end of November. They are closed on Sundays and also close for Thanksgiving as well. There is no additional fee for parking cars and small RVs. And again, the temperature stays a steady 58 degrees all year in the Forbidden Caverns so keep that in mind when planning your adventure, and don't forget to visit the souvenir shop after your tour.

