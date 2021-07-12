Incredible Indoor Pool Gives New Meaning To The Term Deep End

Ever since I was a small child, I loved to dive down to the bottom of pools and retrieve things that I had thrown in the water and sank to the bottom. I would spend hours entertaining myself with this solitary game. I loved it. Wherever I could find a deep pool, I was diving.

One of the pools that I loved to free dive in was the Dome Pool at the French Lick Springs Hotel. The pool, at its deepest point, was 12 feet deep. My brother, sister, and I played in the deep end all day long and into the evening. My mom and dad threw quarters into the pool until their arms were aching. It’s one of my favorite memories at French Lick.

Another time, as an adult, that I was reminded of my love for diving, was at Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon. One of the coolest attractions, at the Disney water park, is a deep saltwater pool designed to look like an ocean lagoon. The pool was filled with all kinds of tropical fish. You could snorkel or dive down a little, and it was incredible. Even though I really like water slides and lazy rivers, I only wanted to be in that pool.

I guess my fascination with pols and diving is what drew me to this brand new deep diving pool in Dubai. When I saw it, it was thrilling with its 200 ft. depth. But, what is even more amazing and very intimidating is the way it's designed. I saw this video on Will Smith’s Instagram account and it took my breath away. Take a look at the most amazing pool ever created.

Here is a deeper dive into the pool.

