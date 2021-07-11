Haunting of Hill House Horror Maze Coming to Universal Studios

Okay, so I know it's only July, but in my opinion, it's never too early to get excited about Halloween! Now we have a lot of fun happenings around the tri-state in time for Halloween, from haunted houses, haunted hayrides, and ghost tours. While we really have some great Halloween happenings around the Tri-State, it's hard to argue that the king of Halloween happenings is absolutely Universal Studios horror nights.

Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios from September 9th until October 31st, so you've got a few months to plan your trip if this is something you don't want to miss. And if you haven't done so yet, be sure to check out The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix. It's such a good show, there's a follow-up season as well called The Haunting of Bly Manor. Both are binge-worthy, and tell really great stories, but to be honest Hill House was my favorite season of the two. I wonder if we'll see the Bent-Neck Lady and the Tall Man in the Universal horror maze?

I've personally never been to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, but it's always been a place I've wanted to visit! Halloween is kinda my thing, so places that play it up and go over the top are my kinda places. I won't be able to make it this year as I'm due with my first child this October (kind of fitting right?) However maybe next year we can finally make a trip down to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. I have friends that go almost every year and they say it's absolutely a must-see! In the meantime you have plenty of time to binge-watch The Haunting of Hill House between now and the opening night of the horror maze.

