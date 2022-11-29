I suppose one way to balance out all of the new restaurants that are opening all around us, is to also open up a couple of new workout options.

Bob's Gym has recently rebranded to B-Fit by Bob. They are almost finished constructing a substantial new facility off of Lynch Road, adding to their fitness team.

We have two fantastic YMCA facilities that offer everything from instructor-led classes, to cardio, and swimming.

So, what else does Evansville need to encourage us to move our bodies? Well, we are still on that annual 'Fat City' list.

According to a report from WalletHub.com, Indiana is ranked at #19 on the list - certainly not the worst, but there is certainly room to improve. WalletHub got these results by comparing the states in the following three main categories:

Obesity & Overweight Prevalence (Indiana ranked 17th) Health Consequences (Indiana ranked 27th) Food & Fitness (Indiana ranked 16th

The Weather Really is Frightful

Ok, I do see the die-hards run and walk down my street in the cold and in the yucky drizzle. In fact, my home desk gives me a front-row view. I can also see the temperature on my computer, and that keeps me snug inside.

Oh Hey There Marketplace

You might even have your own workout space in your home, but when you realize how much bike seats hurt these days, Facebook Marketplace is there to help you part ways...Or give a new one a try.

Crunch Fitness

If your mind immediately goes to Nestle or Captain, let's have a good chuckle for a moment. And thank you Rochelle Wilkerson LOL!

Ok, but seriously, our 'pro investigators' Have found out that Crunch Fitness is scouting locations in Evansville. Currently, they do not have any Indiana locations listed. Their online vibe gives me a Gold's Gym feel, and their #NoJudgements seems so familiar.

In an area that is booming with so many new businesses, HOTWORKS is planning to open a new Evansville location. I actually love hot yoga, and I feel like the toxins are sweating out. These workouts are 30 minutes each, and there are only three people in a class, which looks like it's led buy a virtual instructor. I'm willing to try this new concept, it's even supposed to be available 24/7 for those of us with really weird work schedules.

