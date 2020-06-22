The makers of Children's Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and Children's Dimetapp Cold and Cough have issued a voluntary recall after discovering some of the dosage cups were missing certain fill lines.

According to the recall from GSK Consumer Healthcare, published by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, "GSK discovered that the dosing cups for the Children's Robitussin® Honey product are missing the 5 mL and 10 mL graduations, while the dosing cups for the Children's Dimetapp® product are missing the 10 mL graduation. The dosing cups packaged with both products only have the 20 mL graduation."

The problem with that is it could lead to overdosing your child in the event you need to give them the over-the-counter medication for any reason. Despite both being over-the-counter medications that don't require a doctor's prescription, too much of either can cause the following complications in your child, some of which could be serious:

Impaired coordination

Brain stimulation causing increase in energy

Elevation in blood pressure, heart rate, and respiration

Lack of energy and enthusiasm

Severe dizziness or drowsiness

Slow heart rate

Fainting

Psychotic behaviour

Restlessness

Seizure

Decreased respiration

Nausea

Vomiting

Constipation

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Visual and hearing hallucinations

Urinary retention

If you have either of these medications your home, check the following information on the package to see if it falls under the recall:

Children's Robitussin® Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM (4oz)

NDC 0031-8760-12

Lots: 02177 (Exp. Jan. 2022)

02178 (Exp. Jan. 2022)

Children's Dimetapp® Cold and Cough (8oz)

NDC 0031-2234-19

Lot: CL8292 (Exp. Sep. 2021)

The FDA has provided a photo to help you locate those numbers which you can find here.

The recalled products were shipped to stores nationwide between February 5, 2020 and June 3, 2020. If you have either of these in your medicine cabinet, stop using them immediately, and contact GSK Consumer Healthcare at 1-800-762-4675 for information on getting a replacement or a refund.

