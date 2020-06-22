These Delicious Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Will Melt In Your Mouth
Today was Father’s Day and as soon as I woke up, I knew what I would be making for breakfast. I would be making my husband’s favorite breakfast, my Cinnamon Roll Pancakes.
I’m pretty proud of these because they are one of my original culinary creations. Sometimes when I’m cooking, I will get a wild hair and try to make something better than it already is, like ordinary pancake mix. Cinnamon Roll Pancakes are just one of my pancake many creations.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app