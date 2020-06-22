These Delicious Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Will Melt In Your Mouth

Leslie Morgan

Today was Father’s Day and as soon as I woke up, I knew what I would be making for breakfast. I would be making my husband’s favorite breakfast, my Cinnamon Roll Pancakes.

I’m pretty proud of these because they are one of my original culinary creations. Sometimes when I’m cooking, I will get a wild hair and try to make something better than it already is, like ordinary pancake mix. Cinnamon Roll Pancakes are just one of my pancake many creations.