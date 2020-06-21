30 Country Songs About Dad

Father's Day is this Sunday, and what better way to celebrate Dad than with country songs about...Dad!

Travis Sams

There are quite a few songs that remind me of my dad, but if I had to pick one off of the top of my head, it would have to be "Drive" by Alan Jackson. I remember like it was yesterday, Dad sitting me on his lap, letting me "drive" the car down old back roads. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. Those are memories that I will never forget.

So, I have compiled a list of 30 Country Songs About Dad for your Father's Day entertainment. Some of these songs are from a child's perspective, while others are from dad's. Check it out, and let us know which one is your favorite song about dad!

 

  • 1

    Watching You- Rodney Atkins

  • 2

    Love Without End, Amen- George Strait

  • 3

    Drive- Alan Jackson

  • 4

    That's My Job- Conway Twitty

  • 5

    The Best Day- George Strait

  • 6

    Anything Like Me- Brad Paisley

  • 7

    There Goes My Life- Kenny Chesney

  • 8

    The Greatest Man I Never Knew- Reba McEntire

  • 9

    My Little Girl- Tim McGraw

  • 10

    Just Fishin'- Trace Adkins

  • 11

    Mr. Mom- Lonestar

  • 12

    Cleaning This Gun (Come On In Boy)- Rodney Atkins

  • 13

    Family Man- Craig Campbell

  • 14

    Daddy's Hands- Holly Dunn

  • 15

    He Didn't Have To Be- Brad Paisley

  • 16

    A Boy Named Sue- Johnny Cash

  • 17

    The Walk- Sawyer Brown

  • 18

    My Old Man- Zac Brown Band

  • 19

    Tough Little Boys- Gary Allan

  • 20

    Boy- Lee Brice

  • 21

  • 22

    It Won't Be Like This For Long- Darius Rucker

  • 23

    I Loved Her First- Heartland

  • 24

    Even Though I'm Leaving- Luke Combs

  • 25

    Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)- Alabama

  • 26

    Coal Miner's Daughter- Loretta Lynn

  • 27

    One Wing In the Fire- Trent Tomlinson

  • 28

    Ready, Set, Don't Go- Billy Ray Cyrus

  • 29

    Daddy Never Was The Cadillac Kind- Confederate Railroad

  • 30

    Butterfly Kisses- Bob Carlisle

