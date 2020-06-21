Father's Day is this Sunday, and what better way to celebrate Dad than with country songs about...Dad!

Travis Sams

There are quite a few songs that remind me of my dad, but if I had to pick one off of the top of my head, it would have to be "Drive" by Alan Jackson. I remember like it was yesterday, Dad sitting me on his lap, letting me "drive" the car down old back roads. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. Those are memories that I will never forget.

So, I have compiled a list of 30 Country Songs About Dad for your Father's Day entertainment. Some of these songs are from a child's perspective, while others are from dad's. Check it out, and let us know which one is your favorite song about dad!