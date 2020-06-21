30 Country Songs About Dad
Father's Day is this Sunday, and what better way to celebrate Dad than with country songs about...Dad!
There are quite a few songs that remind me of my dad, but if I had to pick one off of the top of my head, it would have to be "Drive" by Alan Jackson. I remember like it was yesterday, Dad sitting me on his lap, letting me "drive" the car down old back roads. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. Those are memories that I will never forget.
So, I have compiled a list of 30 Country Songs About Dad for your Father's Day entertainment. Some of these songs are from a child's perspective, while others are from dad's. Check it out, and let us know which one is your favorite song about dad!
- 1
Watching You- Rodney Atkins
- 2
Love Without End, Amen- George Strait
- 3
Drive- Alan Jackson
- 4
That's My Job- Conway Twitty
- 5
The Best Day- George Strait
- 6
Anything Like Me- Brad Paisley
- 7
There Goes My Life- Kenny Chesney
- 8
The Greatest Man I Never Knew- Reba McEntire
- 9
My Little Girl- Tim McGraw
- 10
Just Fishin'- Trace Adkins
- 11
Mr. Mom- Lonestar
- 12
Cleaning This Gun (Come On In Boy)- Rodney Atkins
- 13
Family Man- Craig Campbell
- 14
Daddy's Hands- Holly Dunn
- 15
He Didn't Have To Be- Brad Paisley
- 16
A Boy Named Sue- Johnny Cash
- 17
The Walk- Sawyer Brown
- 18
My Old Man- Zac Brown Band
- 19
Tough Little Boys- Gary Allan
- 20
Boy- Lee Brice
- 21
Love Without End, Amen- George Strait
- 22
It Won't Be Like This For Long- Darius Rucker
- 23
I Loved Her First- Heartland
- 24
Even Though I'm Leaving- Luke Combs
- 25
Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)- Alabama
- 26
Coal Miner's Daughter- Loretta Lynn
- 27
One Wing In the Fire- Trent Tomlinson
- 28
Ready, Set, Don't Go- Billy Ray Cyrus
- 29
Daddy Never Was The Cadillac Kind- Confederate Railroad
- 30
Butterfly Kisses- Bob Carlisle