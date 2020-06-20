How to Turn off COVID-19 Exposure Logging on iPhone

I've been seeing posts all over Facebook today about COVID-19 exposure logging on iPhone, so what is it?

I went into the settings on my iPhone and sure enough, there it was. A little box that says "COVID-19 Exposure Logging." So I did some Googling to figure out, what exactly this means. It turns out it's not as scary as it sounds, at least to me personally, but I understand if someone is uncomfortable with it. Basically Apple and Google have partnered up to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to 9to5Mac.com contact tracing will use Bluetooth as a private diary. The diary will record the proximity with other smartphone users who also opt in to the feature. If a person who has the feature tests positive for COVID-19, the feature will then let others who were in contact with that person be notified. They also say that the tracking information is anonymous, and that it doesn't share your actual location. 9to5Mac.com has a really great comprehensive series on contact tracing, I recommend checking out. The biggest thing you need to know is that the government doesn't have direct access to you or your information via the contact tracing on your smartphone. They will only have access to anonymous Bluetooth beacon data.

Now that you know a little more about contact tracing on your phone, here's how to turn it off or opt in.

Open your settings app on your iPhone and go to Privacy>Health>COVID-19 Exposure Logging. When you tap on it you can toggle on or off the tracking.

TSM