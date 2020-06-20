50 Perfect Activities to Keep Kids Busy This Summer

Health reports reveal physical activity inspires confidence, lessens worry, and drives away depression—all key elements as families come out of social isolation and states begin phased reopenings. Mental stimulation is just as important. So, to help find a balance, Stacker searched kids’ creative, educational, craft, game, and workshop sources to compile a list of 50 activities to help keep children engaged this summer, with everything from challenging neighbors to sidewalk chalk games to corresponding with pen pals from the other side of the globe.

For kids who love the outdoors, planting a garden in the day or stargazing at night provides agriculture and astronomy lessons while engaging them in the morning and at night. Additional outdoor activities such as building a backyard obstacle course and having a neighborhood treasure hunt are also perfect for summertime fun.