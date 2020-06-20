Psychic Artist Will Draw Your Future Soulmate In 24 Hours
As a little girl, I always had a pretend husband named, are you ready for this, Quenton. Considering that my real husband is named Quenton, that’s crazy to think about. I know Quenton seems like a unique name and you're thinking, how did you ever come up with that name? The name came from a TV show that I would watch with my mom called, Dark Shadows. It was kind of a Twilight like soap opera with one of the main characters, a werewolf, named Quenton. Wanna hear something even more freaky? My husband’s mom watched the same show when she was a teenager and named my husband, Quenton, after the same character. Woah!
Even as a teenager. I would scope out cute guys wondering if their name was Quenton and could they possibly be my soulmate. I wondered what my Quenton/soulmate would look like. If the internet and Etsy had been around back then, I would have totally paid to have a psychic artist draw a picture of my future soulmate. I would have done it at 40 too, since after I divorced my first husband, I realized I still hadn’t found my Q. I wonder if the sketch would have been of a bald guy, with gorgeous blue eyes and a fantastic smile.
BTW - the above drawing of my soulmate/Quenton is NOT one of the artist renderings. I did it with the Graphite app. I thought he might get a little upset if I sent away for a pic of my soulmate. What if it didn’t look like him? LOL
If you are still looking for your soulmate, there's a person on Etsy called The Psychic Artist that claims to be able to use their psychic abilities to not only see your future soulmate, but draw a sketch of them. Along with the sketch, you will also get a description of their personality emailed to you within 24 hours. All you need to do is provide your name and birth date.
The Psychic Artist has over 1500 five star reviews and has sold over 60,000 sketches. After going viral, the artist was flooded with orders, so there is a wait list. But, for $66 your soulmate, at least a glimpse of them, is only a click away.
[SOURCE: Fox News]