Tri-State Under A Red Flag Warning Until 9 PM (4-12-18)

Most of the Tri-State is currently under a Red Flag Warning, but do you even know what a Red Flag Warning?

It is nothing like a Red Flag in NASCAR, where you must stop driving your vehicle. It actually has to do with fire weather conditions. According to the National Weather Service:

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Outdoor burning is not recommended while under the Red Flag Warning. Any fires that are started will spread rapidly as a result of the winds. The Red Flag Warning is in effect for the following counties in the listening area until 8 p.m. Central today (4/12):

Illinois:

Hardin

White

Gallatin

Wabash

Indiana:

Pike

Posey

Vanderburgh

Warrick

Spencer

Kentucky: