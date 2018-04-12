Evansville Hydrofest Coming Back Labor Day Weekend 2018!

If you enjoyed seeing the fast action of Evansville Hydrofest last year, there's good news! It's coming back this year!

Dave Fields

Today it was announced that on Labor Day weekend 2018, Evansville Hydrofest will be back for the 2nd year in a row!

Evansville Hydrofest will host the American Power Boat Association’s Eastern Divisional Championships for 14 classes of Inboard Boats during the 3-day event, Friday August 31st, Saturday September 1st, and Sunday September 2nd, 2018.

Admission cost for Evansville HydroFest will be $10 for the 2 days of racing. 12 and under are free. The wristbands will go on sale June 28th at all 6 Schnucks Evansville and Newburgh locations, you can also pick them up at the Evansville Museum and SWIRCA!

The preliminary schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 31, 2018

8:00 am to 1:00 pm Pit and Race Course Set Up, Team Registration

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm River Closed

Testing & Qualifying for All Classes

5:00 pm River Open to Traffic

Saturday, September 1, 2018

9:00 am Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

10:00 am to 5:00 pm River Closed

4-lap Qualifying Heat Races for All Classes

5:00 pm River Open to Traffic

Sunday, September 2, 2018

10:00 am to 5:00 pm River Closed

4-lap Qualifying and Championship Heat Races for All Classes

5:00 pm Awards Presentation