Top 5 Foods You Could Give Up Forever Based on Your Votes
Here's a list of the Top 5 foods you said you'd never eat again if given a choice. We had popular food choices in the "One Has to Go Challenge". We asked which one are you willing to give up forever. The Top 5 comes as a total surprise!
ONE HAS TO GO CHALLENGE
We gave you the choices between a burger, pizza, wings, fries, mac & cheese, steak, fried chicken, tacos, or a hot dog. This was a pretty easy task for me! The hot dog can go. I'd be fine never eating a hot dog again if I had to. Fried chicken can go away too. I could NEVER give up burgers, steak, pizza, wings, or french fries. Those are my ultimate favorite foods on any menu. How about you?
I’d give up the person who says one has to go. - Caitlin Blair
I couldn't agree more, Caitlin!
WHICH ONE ARE YOU GIVING UP?
We've tallied up the votes this morning, and some of these choices are surprising to me. We had some passionate foodies take the poll. Here are your Top 5 food items you're willing to give up forever.
#5 - PIZZA
Definitely Pizza! - Angie Raymond Pearson
Pizza! - Angie Shephard Webber
Pizza!!! - Jessie Boyd Early
#4 STEAK
Steak, of course, I don’t like wings so wouldn’t be giving them up! - Nancy O'Bryan
Bye, bye steak. Wings too. - Timothy W Rideout
Steak has to go! - Joyce Henderson
#3 - HOT DOGS
Good riddance hot dogs. - Katy McIntosh
Hot dogs for sure! - Paula Richardson
Hot Dogs can go. - Melissa Floyd
#2 - MAC & CHEESE
Mac and cheese, yuck! - Peggy Laney
Mac & Cheese! - JT Roll
Mac n cheese. - Karen Pippin
#1 - WINGS
Spicy wings! - Patty Humphrey
The spicy wings. - Mallory Brant
Wings. For no more meat than there is, it isn't worth the trouble. - Kim Manley Rhinerson
So, there you go! Those are the Top 5 food items you said that you could live without. I have to agree with Paula on this one.
If you're saying anything other than hot dogs y'all are nuts! - Paula Richardson