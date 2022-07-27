Top 5 Foods You Could Give Up Forever Based on Your Votes

Here's a list of the Top 5 foods you said you'd never eat again if given a choice. We had popular food choices in the "One Has to Go Challenge". We asked which one are you willing to give up forever. The Top 5 comes as a total surprise!

CANVA CANVA loading...

ONE HAS TO GO CHALLENGE

We gave you the choices between a burger, pizza, wings, fries, mac & cheese, steak, fried chicken, tacos, or a hot dog. This was a pretty easy task for me! The hot dog can go. I'd be fine never eating a hot dog again if I had to. Fried chicken can go away too. I could NEVER give up burgers, steak, pizza, wings, or french fries. Those are my ultimate favorite foods on any menu. How about you?

Get our free mobile app

I’d give up the person who says one has to go. - Caitlin Blair

I couldn't agree more, Caitlin!

CANVA CANVA loading...

WHICH ONE ARE YOU GIVING UP?

We've tallied up the votes this morning, and some of these choices are surprising to me. We had some passionate foodies take the poll. Here are your Top 5 food items you're willing to give up forever.

#5 - PIZZA

CANVA CANVA loading...

Definitely Pizza! - Angie Raymond Pearson

Pizza! - Angie Shephard Webber

Pizza!!! - Jessie Boyd Early

#4 STEAK

CANVA CANVA loading...

Steak, of course, I don’t like wings so wouldn’t be giving them up! - Nancy O'Bryan

Bye, bye steak. Wings too. - Timothy W Rideout

Steak has to go! - Joyce Henderson

#3 - HOT DOGS

CANVA CANVA loading...

Good riddance hot dogs. - Katy McIntosh

Hot dogs for sure! - Paula Richardson

Hot Dogs can go. - Melissa Floyd

#2 - MAC & CHEESE

CANVA CANVA loading...

Mac and cheese, yuck! - Peggy Laney

Mac & Cheese! - JT Roll

Mac n cheese. - Karen Pippin

#1 - WINGS

CANVA CANVA loading...

Spicy wings! - Patty Humphrey

The spicy wings. - Mallory Brant

Wings. For no more meat than there is, it isn't worth the trouble. - Kim Manley Rhinerson

CANVA CANVA loading...

So, there you go! Those are the Top 5 food items you said that you could live without. I have to agree with Paula on this one.

If you're saying anything other than hot dogs y'all are nuts! - Paula Richardson

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items