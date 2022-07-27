BREAKING: Shawn Mendes Cancels Remaining ‘Wonder’ Tour Dates to Focus on His Mental Health
Sad news for Shawn Mendes fans. Unfortunately, he has canceled the rest of his tour dates. Here is his statement about why he needs to cancel.
“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.
I, unfortunately, have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.”
“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much-needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority."
"This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future."
"I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”
Full statement on Instagram
Fans who have purchased tickets to see Shawn on tour will automatically receive refunds to their original method of payment. You might have purchased or won tickets for these shows:
2022 Shawn Mendes Concerts Within Driving Distance
- 8/12 @ KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY
- 10/19 @ Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN
- 10/24 @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN