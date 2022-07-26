Patti’s 1880’s Settlement in Kentucky Announces 2022 Festival of Lights Dates

Patti's 1880's Settlement is known for serving up delicious food in a great atmosphere. Each year they go all out for Christmas, and even though it's July, they went ahead and shared their Festival of Lights dates.

Get our free mobile app

Canva/Melissa TSM Canva/Melissa TSM loading...

A Christmas Tradition

Every year there's a tradition in my husband's family to go down to Patti's to see the Festival of Lights. If you've never been you HAVE to go! When I say they go all out for Christmas, I mean they go ALL out. I'm talking of hundreds of thousands of individual lights lighting up Grand Rivers Kentucky. And the best part? It's FREE to enjoy the lights! You don't even have to eat at Patti's to walk through the lights. Last year we took our son, he was almost 3 months old when we went, and even though he slept through the whole thing, it was fun to take him on our Christmas tradition!

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

Patti's Announces 2022 Festival of Lights

Let's be honest, it's July and it's HOT outside. I think just about everyone is dreaming of cooler weather right about now. If you're thinking about cooler weather, one way to cool down is dreaming of Christmas lights. Here's what Patti's had to say about this year's Festival of Lights:

With the high heat index today lets focus on something cool Patti’s Festival of Lights begins the 1st Friday of November through January 31st! Reservations to dine are getting limited, make yours soon. www.pattis1880s.com

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

Reservations Filling Up

Now I'll be completely honest, we go every year with my in-laws to Patti's to see the Christmas lights, but we've never actually eaten at Patti's because their reservations fill up SO fast. This year my Father in law made reservations earlier this month and we could only get lunch reservations for the weekend we're going in December. So if you want to eat at Patti's while enjoying the Festival of Lights, you'll want to make those reservations now.