This Is Kentucky’s Best ‘Unknown’ Place To Visit

One Kentucky attraction nabbed a spot on a list of the best "unknown" places to visit in the United States.

When it comes to traveling, you might want to venture out to places that perhaps, you have never been to or even heard of before. Rather than hitting up the most popular tourist attractions, it can sometimes be more fun to visit a place that's a little off the beaten path. Many of these places can be relativity unknown or even well-kept native secrets.

The travel website, Viatravelers, recently released a list of the 31 best unknown places to visit in the United States. Since only 31 unknown destinations were listed, that means that not every state had something featured. That being said, the only state in our Tri-State area that was featured on this list was Kentucky. Viatravelers says, "These hidden gems in the US are great for people who want to see a natural beauty and unique cities unlike most in the country."

So, what was named as Kentucky's best "unknown" destination? Let's take a look...

Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky

Now, I know what you might be thinking: "Mammoth Cave isn't unknown!" It's very well known to most of us who live in this area, yes. However, I'd be willing to bet that many of the folks who know of Mammoth Cave National Park have probably never even been there before. If you're one of those people, you're missing out on quite the sight!

Here is what Viatravelers had to say about the best unknown place to visit:

Mammoth Cave National Park is the world’s longest cave, 400 miles long! Did you know that? Mammoth Cave National Park is definitely one of the best unknown places to visit in the United States not only because it is the largest in the world, but because it is also 70 miles of the nature trail and 20 miles of river to explore! There are 13 different camping locations, so if you want to try to hike the full 70 miles of trails- you can! The caves have cave tours that would be a great introduction to the caves and you can learn a lot of history. You can also bike the paths, raft down the river and even go horseback riding! Mammoth Cave National Park can provide you with multiple different sceneries, something that a wonderful hidden gem will do. Visiting any of these places would be worthwhile, but it is always recommended that you plan trips based on what you like to do! Some of these destinations may be better than others once that is taken into consideration. Enjoy your exploring!

You can learn more and find out what other unknown places in the United States are to visit by clicking here.

