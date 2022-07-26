In my house (me, my wife, a college-aged daughter, and a high school-aged son), I am the one who gets called anytime there is an insect that needs to be "dealt with." They call me because they know I don't have a problem with most creepy crawlies. Things like spiders, crickets, ants, stink bugs, flies, bees, wasps, and even mice don't bother me a bit. There is, however, one particular insect that absolutely gives me the creeps, and until today, I didn't even know what it was.

What is This Monstrous Creature?

Let me introduce you to my nemesis, scutigera coleoptrata, also known as the house centipede - I have been known to call it many other things that I am not allowed to share here (use your imagination). These spooky little suckers are common in homes all across America, especially in MY home. And despite their name, house centipedes do NOT have 100 legs. They do have 30 legs that they use to scurry around faster than any other household bug I encounter. You are most likely to find house centipedes in dark, damp places like your basement, crawlspace, or bathrooms.

So, You're Saying I Should NOT Kill Them?

Maybe the universe is trying to tell me something because I have seen, on three separate occasions, from three different people, the same post about how house centipedes are actually my ally and not my enemy. The post featured a picture of a creepy house centipede along with the following controversial statement.

House centipedes are known for killing pests in your house that are completely unwelcome. They kill roaches, moths, flies, silverfish and termites, to name a few. They don't create any type of nests or webs, nor do they eat wood. They rarely bite and they don't carry fatal diseases. House centipedes just want to go after the bugs.

I am a skeptical person, especially when it comes to these doggone things, so I had to do a little bit of my own research. Sure enough, I found several sources that confirm the statement above. Looks like house centipedes and I have a common goal - to kill other bugs. The only difference is I don't eat them (they give me heartburn).

