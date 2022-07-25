You Can Take a Ghost Tour of Haunted Tennessee Civil War Era House

Haunted history? Count me in!

History Meets Haunts

One thing I love is a good ghost story. I'm a sucker for hearing about paranormal activity, and always enjoy the mystery of the unexplained. I'm also a big fan of history, and I love learning about the past, so when the two meet it's the perfect combination. There's a Civil War-era house in Tennessee that perfectly melds together history with the paranormal.

Lotz House Museum

Just outside of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee sits an old house, that has a lot of history behind its walls. The Lotz House was actually the epicenter for the Battle of Franklin. Per the website:

On the night of November 29, 1864 approximately 25,000 Northern soldiers retreated from Spring Hill, Tennessee into Franklin, Tennessee. These troops quickly dug protective trenches south of the Lotz House and waited to see if they would be attacked by the Confederate army. When the Lotz family awakened on the morning of November 30, in effect the Federal Line had been established in their front yard.

The Lotz family ended up hiding out across the street in a brick basement. When they came out 17 hours later they were horrified by the sight they saw. They found thousands of dead and wounded soldiers. The Lotz House even acted as a hospital for soldiers on both sides. You can read more about the Battle Of Franklin history, here.

Ghost Tours

If you're interested in history, and the paranormal, it should come as no surprise that the Lotz House is said to be very haunted. People of all ages have stories of guests who maybe never left the Lotz House. You can take a 90-minute ghost tour through the historic haunted house. Check out more about the Lotz House ghost tours and other historical tours they offer, here.

