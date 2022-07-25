Hoosier Families Can Save Big at the 2022 Indiana State Fair with These Deals & Discounts

Hoosier Families Can Save Big at the 2022 Indiana State Fair with These Deals &#038; Discounts

The 2022 Indiana State Fair is happening from Friday, July 29th through Sunday, August 21st. During those three weeks, there will be many fun things to see, eat and experience - including rides, exhibits, a bunch of yummy food, and dozens of musical acts.

Fair organizers realize that times are tough for a lot of people right now, and they do their best to make the fair experience as affordable as possible. The fair recently announced several different deals and discounts for fairgoers. If you're planning a trip to Indianapolis this summer, but sure to take advantage of the following opportunities to save a few bucks.

ADVANCE PURCHASE DISCOUNTS

DAILY GATE DISCOUNTS

  • Wednesday, August 3: Pay just $7 at the gate (a 50% savings) with a printed or digital voucher from IN.GOV/BMV
  • Thursday, August 4th, 11th, and 18th - $3 THURSDAYS: Pay just $3 at the gate, $3 for Midway rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.
  • Wednesday, August 10th - FREE INDYSTAR TICKET: Buy a copy of the August 4th edition of the IndyStar to receive a FREE ticket to the fair on Wednesday, August 10th.
  • Wednesday, August 17th - AAA DAY: Receive FREE admission into the fair with a valid AAA membership card presented at the gate. One valid card per person.
  • Friday, August 19th - MILITARY & FIRST RESPONDERS’ DAY: First responders, current and former Military, and their families receive FREE admission with a valid ID presented at the gate.
  • Every day of the fair - BIKE TO THE FAIR AND SAVE: Save $1 off the cost of admission when you ride your bicycle to the Fair.
INDIANA STATE FAIR FREEBIES

