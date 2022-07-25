Donyon Mohon of Drakesboro died on January 25, 2022, at 21 years old. He passed away from cancer after a three-year battle with the disease. Now family, friends, and the Muhlenberg County community are planning a fundraiser to raise money for Norton Children's Hospital in his name.

Mohon Famly Mohon Famly loading...

I can't even imagine what the Mohon family is going through after Donyon lost his battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. His body couldn't fight the infection any longer. He hated to lose. But, as we know, the choice ultimately isn't ours to make. God had other plans. After an emotionally, physically, and spiritually three-year battle, he was reunited with his Granny. She was waiting for that glorious reunion with her arms wide open.

Get our free mobile app

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

Writing articles like this one is never an easy task. I'll scroll through social media for hours to learn more about the person I'm writing about. It's an emotional process. This was the case when I read comments about Donyon Mohon. He had many family and friends that cared deeply about him. Nobody misses him more than his wife, Kaitlyn, his father and stepmother, Jarad and Cynthia, and his mother, Jill Wood. Left heartbroken are his sisters, Mindy, Jaden, Kaylee, and Cherolee. He has been described as kind, funny, stubborn, a great friend, a fighter, and determined. He had a deep relationship with Jesus and inspired others. His spirit will live on through everyone that he touched here on earth.

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

There was so much hope that Donyon would pull through and win the fight. Julibeth Morgan Wells wrote this note in May of 2019 to show him encouragement.

We’ve grown up together since we were children, and you have always been this outgoing, fun-loving, firecracker. You never ceased to make everyone laugh or smile even on your bad days. So, now it’s our turn to have you on your bad days. You are such a fighter man, and you’ve always been that way. I’ve never seen you give up when you want something. Hold on tight brother, God has got you. Lots of love & prayers from my family flooding your way. - Julibeth Morgan Wells

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

Michelle Lee Cobb shared this shortly after his cancer diagnosis.

If everyone could please share this and get the word out, please. A friend of mine by the name of Donyon Mohon has been diagnosed with leukemia. He starts his first round of chemo today but prayers to the good Lord that he defeats cancer!!! Please share so these prayers can be so powerful, and so this cancer can get out of this young body! God is so good and I know he has your back Donyon! Prayers!! - Michelle Lee Cobb

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

Hopes were so high when his Dad Jarad Mohon posted this to social media in June of 2021.

Donyon is keeping his hopes high and his spirit strong, just please keep praying yall. We love every one of you and know that our GOD can. Your prayers mean more than you could ever imagine. I'm sorry if I haven't reached out to each individual who has checked up on him and us, but it's just been a whirlwind. I figured this would be a good way of keeping everyone updated. - Jarad Mohon

Mohon Famly Mohon Famly loading...

Unfortunately, tougher days were still to come. His friends, family, and community are still trying to find the words to describe the pain they continue to feel. They live every day to the best of their abilities to remember the special person they lost on that January day.

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

TRIBUTES POURED IN TO HONOR DONYON MOHON

Immediately after Donyon's death, tributes started pouring in. Donyon has been through more than most 21-year-olds. Friends and family chose not to focus on his grueling treatments, the hospital stays or the sickness or his cancer battle. Instead, they remembered his kind and giving heart.

It kills me to have to even say these words, it really does but, I wanna say rest easy to one of the greatest people I've ever met in my entire life. Donyon Mohon, you were a brother to me, my best friend, and one of the best influences on my life, and I can guarantee I wouldn't be here without you, my man. So many memories, so many good times, so much amazing stuff. I never wanted this day to come, and it hurts. A lot man. But, I'll see you soon, I love you big guy. Until next time. - Brett Nelson

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

What I wouldn't give to go back to being a kid is to get to play with one of my best friends again. But, when the good Lord opens those pearly gates and calls upon my name, I know for a fact that I'll get to see you on the other side. Rest easy my friend. - Billy N Jordan Stewart

Please keep Jaden Mohon, Cynthia Mohon, and the whole family in your prayers. They lost their son and a precious gift from God. I watched him grow from a sweet little boy to a grown man. I have known him since he was a baby, and he was an amazing person. I love you Donyon Mohon! I know you are in God's hands now, and you are suffering no more. - Tanya Phelps

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

COMMUNITY RALLIES TO HELP WITH FUNERAL EXPENSES

The funeral, handled by Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, is as costly as you would imagine. The family had no idea how they would be able to pay for a proper burial for Donyon. Luckily, the funeral home allowed them to make payment arrangements. The community has launched fundraisers to help cover some of the funeral expenses and to purchase a headstone. You can also drop off or send donations directly to Tucker Funeral Home in Central City to help with the costs.

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

Nicolle Vincent posted this on social media recently. Come on people let's sell these 20-ounce tumblers to finish paying off Bubba's headstone. They are $20 each and must be prepaid for. You can contact Nicolle HERE if you're interested. They're being made at Southern Expressions in Beechmont.

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

They're also selling purple stretch bracelets for $2 in memory of Donyon Mohon. It was his favorite color. Orange is also available for Leukemia Awareness. You can wear them with pride and order them HERE.

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

Just a few of the many memories I have with you, Donyon Mohon. I can't help but see that precious young face when I think of you. You have always been like one of my own. I will never forget the loving heart that God gave you. You had such a kind soul and we're actually quite funny. Some people may not have realized that because you were kind of on the shy side at times. I have great memories that I will cherish forever like you want to ride on a "calmer" ride first at Beech Bend. Lol. You needed to work yourself up to the bigger rides. Hahaha. That was a great day that I will never forget. The fondest and most precious memory is when you told me you wanted to be saved one Wednesday night in class at church but you didn't know how to pray to ask God to forgive you so you wanted me to help. I will never forget the smile on your face after you and I finished praying. I have peace in knowing that you knew God but will forever be sad that you are gone away from us. I will miss you dearly. - Priscilla DeArmond

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

BUBBA'S RIDE IN HONOR OF DONYON MOHON

When Donyon was in the hospital he saw many sick children fighting cancer. It broke his heart and he wanted to help. This is how Bubba's Ride was born. He wanted the proceeds to be donated to Norton Children's Hospital. His family and friends knew the ride had to go on to honor his wishes. Bubba's Ride happens on August 20th, 2022 in Uncle Lee's parking lot in Greenville.

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

820 N Main St, Greenville, KY 42345

REMEMBERING DONYON MOHON THE FIGHTER

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

This is the face of a fighter. He fought his courageous battle to beat cancer with everything he had in him. He wanted to live a long and healthy life. He wanted to do so much more. He never wanted to leave the people he loved, but God had other plans. Over the last two years, we complained about masks, fought over politics, and worried about things that were out of our control. While we were doing that, Donyon Mohon just wanted to live. It puts a lot of things in perspective. Continue to pray for his family during this difficult time.

See you at Bubba's Ride!

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

Brent James shared a special tribute to honor Donyon after his death.

There will be a day,

We will meet again.

Family differences aside,

It still hurts.

God knew this day was coming,

since your day of birth.

It doesn't ease the pain,

For anyone down here.

May God lay his hand upon us,

And help us persevere.

No parent expects to bury,

Any of their children.

Lord, please lay your hands on them,

As they are all grief-stricken.

Lord, use this young man,

In your Holy Kingdom.

Use him as an angel,

To help others overcome.

Brent James

Mohon Family Mohon Family loading...

This month Kaitlyn, Mindy, and Cherolee got matching airbrushed tattoos in honor of Bubba. He's smiling down on you all!