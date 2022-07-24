Believe it or not, we're less than three months away from the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Evansville's west side. This year's festival will take place October 3rd through the 8th and will feature all the great things you've known and loved your entire life. The lawn of the west branch library will be filled with all your favorite rides and games; the main stage at 12th and Franklin will have live entertainment each evening; and of course, the main reason many of us make our way down to Franklin Street at least once, if not multiple times, that week — the food. As in years past, over 130 booths run by local non-profits, churches, and school organizations among others, will line both sides of Franklin Street offering thousands of food options for you to devour. The question is, out of all those options, which one is the best of the best?

West Side Nut Club Hosting Online Tournament to Determine Best Fall Festival Food

(Ryan O'Bryan / Townsquare Media) (Ryan O'Bryan / Townsquare Media) loading...

Ahead of this year's festival, and to help get everyone excited about it (not that we need the help), a few members of the Nut Club got together and put some of their favorite food options into an NCAA-style bracket tournament to let you determine the best the Fall Festival has to offer. The list includes several fan favorites like Haystacks, Candy Apples, Walking Tacos, Sausageburgers, and Ribeye Steak Sandwiches. You can see the complete bracket below.

Click each bracket for a full-sized version, or see the complete bracket here.

A new match-up will be posted each day on the West Side Nut Club Twitter account where you'll have 24 hours to vote for your favorite.

Who will come out on top? Will the Walking Taco walk tall, or will the infamous Brain Sandwich be crowned the champion? Maybe Puppy Chow will chew up the competition. The choice is yours. Visit the West Side Nut Club on Twitter each day to cast your vote.

[Source: West Side Nut Club on Twitter]

