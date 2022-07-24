This is hysterical and, yes, Daviess County gets a shout out in the video. Jon Lovell, the host of the Love Jon Lovell YouTube series, says he wants to move from England to Kentucky. But, before he does, he needs to learn how to properly pronounce the names of important cities and counties in the Commonwealth. By the way, Hancock County and Muhlenberg County get their names butchered too. LOL Here goes!

Well, how did he do?

