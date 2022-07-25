10 Reasons People in Southern Indiana and Kentucky Love Their Jobs

We hear a lot about disgruntled workers and all of the things that they hate about their jobs. But what happens if we flip the script and ask people what makes them a gruntled employee?

Is Gruntled a Real Word?

It sounds like I made up the word gruntled, but it has actually been around for a while. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, it's only 4% popular, so you won't hear it very often.

In the 1920s, a writer humorously used gruntle to mean "to make happy"—in other words, as an antonym of disgruntle. The use caught on. At first gruntle was used only in humorous ways, but people eventually began to use it seriously as well.

A Quote By Michael Scott

Fans of The Office might remember the episode in Season three when Michael Scott used the word gruntled.

"It was a crime of passion, Jan. Not a disgruntled employee. Everyone here is extremely gruntled." Michael Gary Scott

What Do You Love About Your Job?

I did a little research about the workplace culture of Netflix. It seems like team members have plenty of space and freedom to be as creative as possible. You can see what the workspaces in the L.A.office look like below. According to our Facebook poll, coworkers have a huge impact on job satisfaction here in the Tri-State.

"I love our people, summer work hours (Fridays off), and all of the ice cream I can eat at lunch!"

"My coworkers and the flexibility that I have."

"As a teacher, it’s the kids and my awesome coworkers."

"I like my coworkers. I also like the environment."

"Funny you were talking about bringing your dogs to work because one year ago today I got to bring Cooper to work with me lol there used to be a girl who worked there and had her dog every single day"

"I'm blessed to have employers who allow me to work from home. And it was pre-covid." Kevin Hunter "Job security"