Visit the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens for a “Fairy” Good Time [PHOTOS]

Are you looking for something fun and unique to do with the kids before summer ends? Head to the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens for a "Fairy" good time.

WHAT ARE THE WESTERN KENTUCKY BOTANICAL GARDENS?

It was a dream of Dr. William Tyler, and his wife, Susie when they purchased the 8.5 acres in 1993 and donated them to the City of Owensboro to start the garden.

Since they have been busy cultivating the land to the beauty it is today;

The Garden has become a center for the growth and display of hundreds of outstanding plant selections as well as a beautiful location for social gatherings, weddings, receptions, and meetings. Special events, educational tours, and classes are provided for all ages and a library reference center serves the community with information on plant life. The Garden demonstrates practical solutions to the gardening problems of our region.

A BEAUTIFUL NEW ADDITION

Over the past few years, the garden has gone through some amazing and beautiful changes including the addition of Weatherberry;

WeatherBerry, a historic home built in 1840, and the adjoining 4 acres. Starting in March 2022, WeatherBerry will be home to The Garden's Welcome Center and will include a small gift shop.

The Garden has thirteen themed gardens including the Moonlite Children’s Garden sponsored by the Bosley family. The Bill and Marilyn Young Educational Classroom provides a space for educational opportunities. The Playhouse In The Garden in honor of Morton Holbrook is providing great fun for children at The Garden. Not only does The Garden provide essential "quality of life" benefits to our community, it serves as an important tourism driver for the economy.

FAIRY FUN ACTIVITIES

The garden does an excellent job of programming and events for the community. Most recently they have added Fairy Gardens for guests to look for and explore.

PLENTY OF ROOM FOR FUN

The Botanical Gardens also offer a unique and beautiful setting for any kind of event you would like to host. They have seven different venues available; The Children's Playhouse, The Vora Gazebo, Educational Building, Magnolia Suite, Garden Suite, The Patio Off The Cottage, The Cottage in the Garden, and The Garden Grounds.

Owensboro is so fortunate to have a place like The Garden to enjoy.

