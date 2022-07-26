Corn Maze Beer Fest in Indiana Returns in 2022

How do you make a corn maze more entertaining? Combine it with a beer fest, of course.

Fall will be here before you know it. Pumpkin patches, apple cider, bonfires, corn mazes, and other fun fall activities will be returning, so you might want to make some plans ahead of time on what kind of fall fun you will want to get into this year.

Corn Maze Beer Fest

With fall right around the corner, you are going to see a lot of corn mazes open up around the area, but chances are, you won't see one quite like this. This maze also has a beer fest inside of it, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. The 5th Annual Corn Maze Beer Fest will be coming up on October 1st in Columbus, Indiana. According to the website:

The 5th Annual Corn Maze Beer Fest will be a groovy time you won’t want to miss! This one-of-a-kind beer festival will feature 60+ of the best breweries from around the country scattered inside an 11-acre corn maze. Find the breweries and receive unlimited beer samples all day long. Enjoy some eats from local food trucks while you get down to live, funky music!

This is so unique and intriguing that it has me wanting to make a road trip to partake in the fun. Good fun, good drinks, good food, and good music...need I say more? I've never been to a corn maze quite like this. It looks like an exciting event to be a part of, which is why I had to share it with you.

If you want to learn more about the Corn Maze Beer Fest like how to get tickets, camping/hotel accommodations, what food trucks and breweries will be attending, and other general information, you can visit the Corn Maze Beer Fest website by clicking here.

