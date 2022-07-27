Evansville Police Department Hiring Crossing Guards For 2022 School Year

The 2022-2023 school year will be coming up before you know it, and the Evansville Police Department is looking to hire crossing guards for the EVSC.

As you know, there are several busy intersections near school zones in Evansville. With school starting up in August, Crossing Guards are an essential need to ensure that children get to and from school safely. That's why the Evansville Police Department is looking to hire Adult Crossing guards to help make sure the kids in the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation can safely cross the streets before and after school.

Adult Crossing Guards Needed in Evansville

The Evansville Police Department School Safety Unit, through the City of Evansville, is currently accepting applications for Adult Crossing Guards. According to a Facebook post from the Evansville Police Department, this is a part-time position that does not carry benefits. Adult Crossing Guards will be working two hours daily, which equals out to ten hours per week.

According to the City of Evansville, these are the duties and qualifications for an Adult Crossing Guard in Evansville:

Duties: Responsible for crossing children at school crosswalks and providing a safe environment. Qualifications: Must be 21 years of age. Never convicted of a Felony crime. Must have reliable transportation. Must physically be able to perform duties. Any questions please contact the School Safety Unit of the Evansville Police Department at (812) 475-1336. Pursuant to Federal Regulations 51.55(e) and (k)(6), the City of Evansville does not discriminate on the basis of handicapped status in admission to or access to, or treatment of employment in its programs and activities.

Interested applicants can call (812) 457-1336 to learn more about the position and how to apply.

