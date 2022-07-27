Class Start Dates, Cafeteria Information, Bus Transportation – Find EVSC 2022-2023 School Year Answers Here

I'm not sure how it's possible, but another summer is almost over. The weather doesn't exactly match the school calendar, does it? Well, we can't stop that first day of school from getting here, but we want to help you be prepared. Jason Woebkenberg is the Chief Communications Officer with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, so we took our list of questions to him.

Of course, we have to know when students go back to class. The EVSC is once again utilizing the staggered date start, according to the student's last name.

Jason Woebkenberg with EVSC - CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER Part 1

School Start Dates:

The EVSC will once again utilize a "soft start" for the 2022-2023 school year in order to help students get more acclimated and for teachers to better build relationships with students.

• Students with the last names A-J will attend school on Monday, August 8, and Tuesday, August 9

• Students with last names K-Z will attend school on Wednesday, August 10, and Thursday, August 11

• ALL students will attend school on Friday, August 12

Jason Woebkenberg with EVSC - CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER Part 2

Stop Sign on School Bus moodboard loading...

Bus Transportation:

All students who need bus transportation for this school year must apply. If you have not yet applied for bus transportation for this school year, visit evscschools.com/busapplication to complete an application. Note: transportation is not guaranteed and is dependent upon space availability along the student's route.

School Meals:

Click here for meal prices and here for breakfast and lunch menus.

Students Using Fingerprints to Buy Lunch William Thomas Cain/Getty Images loading...

Need Assistance?

The EVSC's free/reduced application is available via EVSC Parent Access beginning August 1. Parents/Legal guardians can complete the application during annual registration or at any time after August 1 by going to EVSC Parent Access, signing in, and clicking on your student's name and then the Registration tab. Click here for additional information. Contact the EVSC Office of Food & Nutrition at 812-435-8258 with questions.

