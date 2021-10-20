Living Small – See What Life is Like Inside These Tiny Houses for Sale in Indiana

The trend toward living in tiny houses started several years ago as people, particularly millennials, found affording a standard-sized home difficult. The trend accelerated in 2020 as the pandemic spread across the United States and people began looking for ways to distance themselves from the general population at a price they could reasonably afford. A tiny house you hooked to the back of a truck like a camper and pulled practically wherever you wanted to go gave them that opportunity. The trend became so popular, it spurred a number of reality TV shows on networks such as FYI, HGTV, DIY, and others.

Affordability and the ability to escape the hustle and bustle of city life weren't the only two factors that led to the increased interest in tiny houses. Eco-friendliness and a desire for minimalist living was also a contributor, according to a December 2020 article by Brittany Chang of Business Insider, as people moved away from the notion of bigger is better.

Even as concerns over the pandemic start to fade a bit, despite still being a big part of our everyday life, the trend continues to be strong thanks to the high prices being paid for standard housing. A 2020 poll done by financial company, IPX 1031 showed that 56% of the 2,000 people they polled would live in a tiny home, 3% higher than in 2018, and 86% would consider buying a tiny home as their first home.

So, what does living in a tiny house look like? Let's take a look at five for sale across the Hoosier state and find out.

TAKE A LOOK: See Inside These Tiny Houses for Sale in Indiana Curious as to what it's like to live in a tiny house? Here are a few across Indiana currently on the market.

