The 27th Annual "Boo In Boonville" event will return in 2021 on the Square in Boonville, Indiana.

That's right! After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual family tradition, "Boo In Boonville", will be happening in 2021. There are still several events and parades in the Evansville area that are being canceled as a result of the pandemic, but "Boo In Boonville" is not one of them.

As a resident of Boonville, I love this event. Thousands of Warrick County families come out all dressed up in their Halloween costumes and have a blast. It's an event that everyone looks forward to each year. Many churches, civic groups, Unions, and businesses all plan for this each year to make it as exciting for everyone in the entire family. It is a place where children can be safe and have a really good time with their families.

Get our free mobile app

When is "Boo In Boonville" 2021?

This fun and safe trick or treating event happening throughout the Square in Boonville will be on Friday, October 29th, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m. and going until 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited, even if you don't live in Boonville.

Merchants and groups are also invited to come out to "Boo In Boonville" to hand out candy to the trick or treaters roaming around the Square. If your business/group would like to be a part of this event, you're asked to contact Sara Howard from Boonville City Hall at 812-897-6544

You can also see some other fun fall events happening in the Evansville area in the galleries below:

Not a Fan of Halloween? Celebrate These 31 October Events Instead The entire month of October is dedicated to All Hallows Eve. But, for those of us who couldn't possibly care any less about a day focused on the undead, there are plenty of other things we can celebrate throughout the month instead.

Fall Guide: Pumpkin Patches, Orchards, Hayrides & Corn Mazes + More In and Around the Ohio Valley Your list of all things fall in and around the Ohio Valley in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. From pumpkin patches and hayrides to orchard and corn mazes, here's a list of the 30 best places to take the family or go on an adult's only adventure.

Scariest Ghost Town In KY Has A Truly Terrifying Past And Can’t Be Found On A Map The month of October fills me with even more passion for abandoned and haunted places and things. I love to research legends, folklore, and stories from all over the world, but especially right here in Kentucky. Some of the stories are pure legend with no real facts to back them up. But, I’m a sucker for a good ghost story.

One such legend involves a small town, a murdering teacher, and mysterious disappearances that went on for decades. This is what I learned about the legend of Elsewhere, KY.

A construction worker and journalist, by the name of Seamus Coffey, was volunteering at a Senior Citizen’s center and he met a man named, Earl. The gentleman was about 80 years old and told him a story of something that happened in Elsewhere. KY.

"When I was a boy, my pa’ and I went to the Elsewhere General Store to get some rock candy and chicken feed. I stood outside while pa’ talked to Mrs. Ellison the shopkeep. Pa’ loaded the feed into the truck and handed me the candy. Right about then, there was this loud scream from the schoolhouse. I don’t know right well what happened ’cause pa” told me to stay in the truck, but after that we never went back to Elsewhere."

"When I was a few years older, I went back there with some friends. We were just dumb kids foolin’ around. My friend Jason went inside the schoolhouse and I never saw him again. We spent the rest of the day looking for him and later the police did a search but found nothing. Shortly after that the county disconnected Elsewhere road from HWY 280. It’s been about 60 years and you’re the first person to mention the place in half a century, son."

After that, Seamus started searching for any information he could find about Elsewhere. He found an article in the Louisville Courier-Journal. The article covered a story about Elsewhere being abandoned for health and safety reasons. It was dated April 2nd, 1953. The article also gave him a piece of the puzzle that was missing, the exact location of Elsewhere. The town was located two miles north of New Concord (KY) just off of HWY 280. So, of course, he had to go there for himself.

This is the terrifying story of what he found in Elsewhere.

Not a Fan of Halloween? Celebrate These 31 October Events Instead The entire month of October is dedicated to All Hallows Eve. But, for those of us who couldn't possibly care any less about a day focused on the undead, there are plenty of other things we can celebrate throughout the month instead.