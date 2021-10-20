Evansville Indiana Police Department Competing for 2021 Aftermath K9 Grant
The Evansville, Indiana Police Department announced via social media that they are in the running for a grant to help fund training and equipment for our local K9 officers and their handlers.
Aftermath is in the business of clean-up - a very specific type of clean-up. They are a company providing professional remediation and are brought in when there are bio-hazardous materials, like bodily fluids - think crime scene clean up.
Aside from cleaning up tough situations, they also offer an annual grant, awarding local law enforcement agencies across the country with funds to provide training and equipment for law enforcement canine officers. It is this grant that our local Evansville Police Department is competing for. According to the official rules as shared on the Aftermath website,
Individuals may vote ONCE every 24 hours on the designated voting website (www.aftermath.com/K9Grant) and ONCE daily on Instagram (@AftermathK9Grant).
The Evansville Police Department shared the direct link to vote for their agency in the grant competition directly on the departments' Official Facebook page, saying
We are competing for the 2021 #AftermathK9Grant that will be used to help our furry partners. The grant money can be used for training and equipment. If EPD wins the competition, the grant money will be provided by Aftermath Cares.
The Evansville Police Department fall under the 'North Central Region' of the United States and are up against a number of other law enforcement agencies across Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. If you would like to cast your vote for the EPD to win this grant, you can vote here.
[Source: EPD via Facebook]